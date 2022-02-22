Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.06% of Cowen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 31.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cowen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cowen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

