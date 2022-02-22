Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 52,200 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $367,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avid Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Avid Technology stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

