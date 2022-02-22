Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 53,500 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

PACB opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,480 shares of company stock valued at $909,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

