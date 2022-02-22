Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 107,300 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.74% of Buckle worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter valued at $21,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 69.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 418,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after acquiring an additional 169,664 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $7,121,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth about $5,553,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BKE opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.