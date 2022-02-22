Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 135.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.