Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $12.80 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,999 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,265,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.