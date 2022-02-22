Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.98% of Joint worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Joint during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.77 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.