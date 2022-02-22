Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.50% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

