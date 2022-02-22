Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 123.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

