Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Endava were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after buying an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 406.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 205,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Endava by 26.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

