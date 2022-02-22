Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.62% of EchoStar worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EchoStar by 35.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 378,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 23.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 68.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 179,462 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.67.

SATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

