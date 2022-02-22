Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 71,500 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Oshkosh worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $73,595,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oshkosh by 457.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

