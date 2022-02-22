Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.30% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in C3.ai by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $138.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

