Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 2,559 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.17% of Texas Pacific Land worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,005.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,140.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,239.98. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

