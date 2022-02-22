Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 385,696 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 1,516.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.21% of Ternium worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

TX stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

