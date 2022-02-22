Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.32% of Beam Therapeutics worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after acquiring an additional 345,588 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 590.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 171,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.84. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

