Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 172,721 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,961,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,721 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.91% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE IVR opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $745.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.