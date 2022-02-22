Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,590,000 after buying an additional 187,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,126,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

