Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,575 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,904,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

JNPR stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.