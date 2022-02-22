Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,454 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

