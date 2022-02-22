Two Sigma Securities LLC Increases Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

