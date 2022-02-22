Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $248,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $440.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

