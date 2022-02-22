Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $258,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after buying an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,651,000 after buying an additional 806,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

