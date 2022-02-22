Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000.
Shares of BBAX stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $60.76.
