Ubex Trading Up 17.7% Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $822,886.87 and $205,733.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00246470 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

