UBS Group AG Has $71.11 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328,693 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Realty Income worth $71,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

