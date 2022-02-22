UBS Group AG Has $74.58 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.61% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $74,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $268.66 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $238.04 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.95.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

