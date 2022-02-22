UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,680 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.43) to GBX 1,910 ($25.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.78) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.76) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.54).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,561.40 ($21.23) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,621.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,527.78. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a market cap of £78.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.90), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($745,136.81).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

