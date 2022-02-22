Ultrapar Participações (UGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

UGP stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

