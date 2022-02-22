UMH Properties (UMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMH opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Aegis lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

