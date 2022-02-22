Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 597,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,053. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

