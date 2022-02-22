Unilever PLC (UL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4873 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever has raised its dividend payment by 11.2% over the last three years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.