Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €39.00 ($44.32) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.97 ($42.01).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 opened at €37.91 ($43.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.88. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.