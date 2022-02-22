Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 15.9%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) was up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.