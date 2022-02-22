Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of UIS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 19,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,215. Unisys has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,962 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

