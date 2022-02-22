United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.64% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 561,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

NYSEARCA:IBMJ opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

