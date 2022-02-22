United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.92

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 78722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

