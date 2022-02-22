United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stake Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,682,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,951,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of United States Steel worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 709,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 692,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.