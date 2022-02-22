United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,411 shares of company stock worth $10,282,349. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

