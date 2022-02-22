Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading Down 2.5%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 325,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 562,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 162.72 and a current ratio of 261.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $286.00 million and a PE ratio of -154.00.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter valued at $300,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter valued at $315,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.