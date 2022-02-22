Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,963,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

