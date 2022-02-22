Utah Retirement Systems Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

