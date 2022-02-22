Utah Retirement Systems Has $15.41 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.13 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

