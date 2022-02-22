Utah Retirement Systems Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Twilio were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $434.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $288.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,562,381. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.