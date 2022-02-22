Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,700 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $315.87 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.76.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.