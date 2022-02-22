Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,300 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CME Group were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,055,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,298,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 165,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,945,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.41 and its 200-day moving average is $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

