Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,000 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $6,118,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 253.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 80.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.98 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

