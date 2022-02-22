Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UEM opened at GBX 210.10 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £458.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 190.05 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.11).

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 3,337 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £7,174.55 ($9,757.31).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.