Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $22.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

UTZ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. 373,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,500. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

In related news, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $106,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 over the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

