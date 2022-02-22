VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

